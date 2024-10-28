Exploring Analyst Estimates for Merck (MRK) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Merck (MRK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, indicating a decline of 29.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.54 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Merck metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza' at $346.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' to reach $7.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa' stands at $59.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima' will likely reach $275.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S.' to come in at $309.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' should come in at $2.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S.' will reach $35.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' reaching $168.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' should arrive at $177.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' will reach $180.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' of $94.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' will reach $32.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>



Merck shares have witnessed a change of -8.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.