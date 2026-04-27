Exploring Analyst Estimates for Merck (MRK) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Merck (MRK) will announce quarterly loss of -$1.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 168% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.9 billion, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Merck metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Vaccines- Vaxneuvance' should arrive at $220.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Oncology- Welireg' stands at $192.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' of $7.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Animal health' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S.' will reach $359.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' reaching $3.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S.' will reach $53.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' at $149.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' should come in at $178.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' to reach $155.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' will likely reach $75.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' to come in at $43.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Merck have returned -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, MRK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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