Exploring Analyst Estimates for Medical Properties (MPW) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties (MPW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 56.3%. Revenues are expected to be $258.43 million, down 23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Medical Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Interest and other income' to reach $19.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -68.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rent billed' should come in at $191.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Income from financing leases' will likely reach $16.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -76.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' of $78.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $364.40 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Medical Properties here>>>



Over the past month, Medical Properties shares have recorded returns of +12.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MPW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.