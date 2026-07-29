Exploring Analyst Estimates for MasTec (MTZ) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MasTec (MTZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 47% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.3 billion, increasing 21.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 14.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasTec metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications' should arrive at $875.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Power Delivery' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' reaching $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48%.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog' to reach $20.52 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.45 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Communications' of $94.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery' will likely reach $104.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' stands at $7.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' at $129.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of MasTec have demonstrated returns of -24.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MTZ is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.