Exploring Analyst Estimates for Masimo (MASI) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Masimo (MASI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting an increase of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $502.58 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Masimo metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Non-healthcare' will reach $164.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Healthcare' of $338.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Non-healthcare' to come in at $56.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Healthcare' stands at $210.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $185.60 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Masimo here>>>



Shares of Masimo have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MASI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.