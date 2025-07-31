Exploring Analyst Estimates for Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Marriott International (MAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, indicating an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.67 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marriott metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' reaching $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' will likely reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' at $411.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise fees' will reach $858.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' will reach 138 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' to come in at 1.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Rooms - Franchised' stands at 1,127,367 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,062,749 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rooms - Managed - US & Canada' should arrive at 217,370 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 213,712 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rooms - Managed - Total International' of 371,014 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 354,789 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms - Total' should come in at 1,749,668 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,658,659 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Franchised - Total International' will reach 286,411 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 244,237 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - US & Canada' to reach 5,539 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,335 .

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

