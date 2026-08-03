Exploring Analyst Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) will announce quarterly earnings of $14.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 266.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $34.83 billion, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 47.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marathon Petroleum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Refining & Marketing margin' at $32.86 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.58 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput' will reach 2,987.38 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,060.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined' will reach 2,811.51 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,883.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks' should come in at 195.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 177.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing' to come in at $5.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' reaching $1.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.64 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have experienced a change of +18.8% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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