Exploring Analyst Estimates for Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Main Street Capital (MAIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, indicating an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $137.57 million, representing an increase of 11.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Main Street Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments' to reach $52.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' should arrive at $60.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments' will likely reach $24.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +60.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Main Street Capital have returned -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MAIN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

