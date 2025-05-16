Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lowe's (LOW) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Lowe's (LOW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $20.95 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lowe's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total' of 1,750. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,746 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales floor square footage - Total' should come in at 195.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 195 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average store size selling square feet' will likely reach 112 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112 thousand.



Shares of Lowe's have demonstrated returns of +6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

