Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Lineage, Inc. (LINE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating a decline of 12.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.37 billion, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lineage, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Global Warehousing Segment' to come in at $992.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Integrated Solutions segment' reaching $370.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse storage' will reach $522.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse services' will reach $471.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation expense' stands at $177.25 million.

Shares of Lineage, Inc. have demonstrated returns of +1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LINE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.