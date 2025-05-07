Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lincoln National (LNC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Lincoln National (LNC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lincoln National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fee income' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Insurance premiums' will likely reach $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Insurance- Net investment income' reaching $577.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Group Protection' of $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Insurance' should come in at $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Retirement Plan Services' should arrive at $334.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Annuities- Insurance premiums' to come in at $33.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Annuities- Fee income' at $602.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio - Group Protection' will reach 74.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Flows - Life Insurance' stands at $643.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $741 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services' will reach -$493.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $391 million.



Over the past month, shares of Lincoln National have returned +13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. Currently, LNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

