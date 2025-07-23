Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Lear (LEA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.23 per share, indicating a decline of 10.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.89 billion, representing a decline of 2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lear metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- E-Systems' to reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Seating' should arrive at $4.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net Sales- South America' will reach $235.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' reaching $2.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa' at $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Asia' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems' of $66.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating' will likely reach $276.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $302.10 million.

Shares of Lear have experienced a change of +14.4% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.