Exploring Analyst Estimates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.33 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Las Vegas Sands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' of $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Macao' to come in at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' will reach $77.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Mall' will likely reach $89.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' stands at $9.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.07 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' at $2.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.34 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands' reaching 23.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $932.03 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $874.00 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands' should arrive at $6.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Slot hold percentage - Marina Bay Sands' will reach 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Rolling Chip win percentage - Marina Bay Sands' to reach 4.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Occupancy rate - Marina Bay Sands' should come in at 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.3%.

Over the past month, Las Vegas Sands shares have recorded returns of -9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LVS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

