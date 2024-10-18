Exploring Analyst Estimates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.8 billion, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Las Vegas Sands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Macao' at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' reaching $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao' of $238.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' should come in at $83.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $6.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.36 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $727.51. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $656 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' stands at $8.33 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.15 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' to reach $2.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rolling Chip volume - The Londoner Macao (previously Sands Cotai Central)' will reach $1.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Rolling Chip win percentage - Sands Cotai Central' to come in at 2.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Slot handle - Sands Cotai Central' should arrive at $1.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.50 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Slot hold percentage - The Londoner Macao (previously Sands Cotai Central)' will likely reach 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.



Shares of Las Vegas Sands have experienced a change of +20.7% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LVS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

