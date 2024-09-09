Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kroger (KR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Kroger (KR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, indicating a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $34.09 billion, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kroger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' will likely reach $29.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' stands at $3.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Other sales' should arrive at $267.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of supermarkets/retail food stores' to come in at 2,727. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,739.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kroger here>>>



Over the past month, Kroger shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.