Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kroger (KR) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Kroger (KR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kroger metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' to come in at $40.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' reaching $4.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Other sales' will reach $356.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kroger here>>>



Shares of Kroger have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.