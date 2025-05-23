Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kohl's (KSS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl's (KSS) will report quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.2 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 9.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kohl's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other revenue' at $179.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales' will likely reach $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Recognition- Accessories' will reach $635.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Recognition- Children's' will reach $319.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Footwear' should come in at $246.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Recognition- Men's' to reach $592.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Recognition- Women's' to come in at $858.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Home' should arrive at $387.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,152. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,100.



Shares of Kohl's have experienced a change of +15.4% in the past month compared to the +10.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KSS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

