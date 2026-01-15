Exploring Analyst Estimates for Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.9 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 6.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Knight-Swift metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will likely reach $195.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- LTL' of $365.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment' will reach $307.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 94.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Ratio' reaching 95.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' should come in at 94.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' should arrive at 93.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' stands at 94.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per load - Intermodal' to reach $2697.65 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2565.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average tractors - Truckload' to come in at 21,544 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22,208 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Load count - Intermodal' at 37,403 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38,607 .

Over the past month, shares of Knight-Swift have returned +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, KNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.