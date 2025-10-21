Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan (KMI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16%. Revenues are expected to be $4.13 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinder Morgan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Realized weighted average oil price' will reach 68 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68 dollars per barrel.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' will reach 12 millions of ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13 millions of ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Realized weighted average NGL price' will reach 31 dollars per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32 dollars per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' to come in at $289.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $278.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' at $274.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $268.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' of $1.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment EBDA- CO2' stands at $169.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, KMI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

