Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kellanova (K) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.18 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kellanova metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Latin America' will reach $308.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Europe' stands at $666.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- North America' will likely reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- AMEA' at $589.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Reported growth - Latin America' will reach -7.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Reported growth' should come in at -0.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reported growth - North America' will reach -2.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21.2%.

Analysts expect 'Total Reported growth - Europe' to come in at 4.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Latin America' to reach $39.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Europe' should arrive at $116.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- North America' of $343.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $358.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- AMEA' reaching $62.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.00 million.

Kellanova shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), K is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

