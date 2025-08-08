Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kamada (KMDA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kamada (KMDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $45.06 million, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kamada metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Distribution' stands at $4.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Proprietary products' reaching $40.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' should arrive at $19.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.43 million.

Over the past month, Kamada shares have recorded returns of -12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMDA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

