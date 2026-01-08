Exploring Analyst Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $45.71 billion, increasing 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Business- Card Services & Auto' will reach $7.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Business- Banking & Wealth Management' should come in at $10.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments' will likely reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments' should arrive at $9.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts forecast 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets' to reach $5.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per share' at $126.57 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.07 .

The consensus estimate for 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' stands at $3986.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3571.96 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Assets' of $11.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to come in at 7.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will reach $10.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' reaching 15.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 17.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.5% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

