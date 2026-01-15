Exploring Analyst Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will report quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson & Johnson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' should arrive at $15.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Total' stands at $8.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW' to reach $795.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW' reaching $735.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' to come in at $624.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +87% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' will reach $463.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' at $103.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' of $446.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- International' will reach $10.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- WW' should come in at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' will reach $278.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' will likely reach 6.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

