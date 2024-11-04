Exploring Analyst Estimates for JFrog (FROG) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting a decline of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $105.54 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JFrog metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' of $101.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License- self-managed' should come in at $4.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customers >$100k in ARR' at 958. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 848 in the same quarter last year.



JFrog shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FROG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

