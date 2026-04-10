Exploring Analyst Estimates for JB Hunt (JBHT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect JB Hunt (JBHT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.95 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific JB Hunt metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Truckload' will reach $178.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Dedicated' should come in at $833.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' at $189.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' will likely reach $279.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' reaching 126,492 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 124,971 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' to come in at $2050.28 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1946.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' will reach $2816.78 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2816.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' stands at 1,309 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,353 .

Analysts forecast 'Truckload - Total tractors' to reach 1,953 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,852 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Loads' should arrive at 136,237 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 137,744 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' of 12,624 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,624 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Intermodal - Loads' will reach 522,785 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 521,821 in the same quarter of the previous year.

JB Hunt shares have witnessed a change of +12% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBHT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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