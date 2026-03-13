Exploring Analyst Estimates for Jabil (JBL) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jabil (JBL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.75 billion, increasing 15.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jabil metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Regulated Industries' at $2.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Connected Living and Digital Commerce' should come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Intelligent Infrastructure' will likely reach $3.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

Over the past month, Jabil shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.