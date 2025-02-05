Exploring Analyst Estimates for ITT (ITT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ITT (ITT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $926.84 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ITT metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Motion Technologies (MT)' stands at $353.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' should come in at $222.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Industrial Process (IP)' at $353.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' to reach $38.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Motion Technologies (MT)' should arrive at $66.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Process (IP)' will reach $72.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.40 million.



Over the past month, shares of ITT have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, ITT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

