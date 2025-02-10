Exploring Analyst Estimates for Iridium (IRDM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iridium Communications (IRDM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 46.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $203.78 million, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Iridium metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscriber equipment' at $18.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service' to reach $154.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Engineering and support service' will reach $30.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue' will reach $127.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data' should arrive at $44.97. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'ARPU - Commercial - IoT data' stands at $7.04. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.12 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Commercial - Broadband' reaching $270.57. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $294.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Net billable Subscriber Additions' of 45.3 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Billable Subscribers' will reach 2.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.28 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Billable Subscriber Additions - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' should come in at 41.5 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service' to come in at 145.16 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 145 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' will likely reach 2.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Iridium have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRDM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

