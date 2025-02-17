Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 1766.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $137.47 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 57.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ionis Pharmaceuticals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties' reaching $60.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue' will reach $5.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total commercial revenue' of $80.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net' should come in at $7.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue' at $43.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -75.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>



Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have experienced a change of -1.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IONS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.