Exploring Analyst Estimates for Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco (IVZ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.25 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Invesco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $55.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees' stands at $417.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Performance fees' will reach $30.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index' should come in at $636.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $484.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average AUM - Total' of $2151.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1824.40 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income' will likely reach $310.40 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $281.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management - Private Markets' will reach $131.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management - China JV & India' at $123.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $118.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other' will reach $70.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.80 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Management - Global Liquidity' to reach $186.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $189.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - QQQs' should arrive at $404.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $318.90 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average AUM - ETFs & Index' reaching $620.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $480.20 billion.

Shares of Invesco have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IVZ is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

