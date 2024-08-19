Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Intuit (INTU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intuit metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Consumer' will likely reach $119.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' at $2.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' will reach $439.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- ProTax' to reach $28.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem' stands at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem' of $636.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' should arrive at $287.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' will reach $948.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' should come in at $917.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' reaching $345.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Service' to come in at $2.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Product and other' will reach $396.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.



Over the past month, shares of Intuit have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. Currently, INTU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.