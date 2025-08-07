Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intapp (INTA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intapp (INTA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 53.3%. Revenues are expected to be $132.16 million, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 200% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intapp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- SaaS' to come in at $89.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional Services' should arrive at $12.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total- license' will reach $29.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +85%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR)' of $372.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $296.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total ARR' reaching $473.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $404.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- SaaS' at $74.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.87 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- license' should come in at $28.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Intapp have experienced a change of -15.1% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INTA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

