Exploring Analyst Estimates for Insulet (PODD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Insulet (PODD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $767.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Insulet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Omnipod' at $765.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Drug Delivery' will likely reach $0.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -91.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Omnipod' stands at $209.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Omnipod' should come in at $555.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

Over the past month, Insulet shares have recorded returns of -11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PODD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

