Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ingersoll (IR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ingersoll Rand (IR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.78 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ingersoll metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' to come in at $312.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' should arrive at $92.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' of $415.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $377.50 million.



Over the past month, Ingersoll shares have recorded returns of +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Zacks Investment Research

