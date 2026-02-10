Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hyatt Hotels (H) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.77 billion, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 10.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hyatt Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' will reach $400.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +51.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Distribution' will reach $199.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net fees' will reach $290.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $10.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rooms/Units - Total System-wide' will likely reach 372,964 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 347,301 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' should arrive at 13,933 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,252 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' reaching $248.60 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $235.88 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' to reach $146.45 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.87 .

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels' stands at 72.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' of $342.65 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $325.38 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' at 69.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' to come in at $210.27 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $204.40 in the same quarter of the previous year.

