Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (H) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hyatt Hotels (H) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.64 billion, increasing 1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hyatt Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' will likely reach $255.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Distribution and destination management' at $222.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenues' will reach $39.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Management and franchise fees' will reach $280.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' to reach 10,540. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,305.

The consensus estimate for 'Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms' stands at 330,145. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 313,257 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' reaching $150.20. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145.40 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' should arrive at $205.17. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.13.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' should come in at 73.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' will reach $202.19. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $194.07.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Properties - Total owned and leased hotels' of 30. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' to come in at $272.03. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $265.44.



Shares of Hyatt Hotels have demonstrated returns of +2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

