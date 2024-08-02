Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Hyatt Hotels (H) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 57.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hyatt Hotels metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' at $310.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenues' will likely reach $49.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Distribution and destination management' to come in at $255.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net management, franchise, and other fees' should come in at $272.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' should arrive at $210.71. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $207.37.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' will reach 73.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71.6%.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' to reach $154.66. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' will reach $287.07. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $278.45.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels' stands at 76.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' of $218.89. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $205.96 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' reaching 11,057. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,334.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Properties - Total owned and leased hotels' will reach 30. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>



Over the past month, Hyatt Hotels shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.