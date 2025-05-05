Exploring Analyst Estimates for HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, HubSpot (HUBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $699.18 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HubSpot metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $684.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will reach $14.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Customers' will reach 257,242. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 216,840 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' reaching $10,947.53. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11,447 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' should arrive at $601.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $529.92 million.



Over the past month, HubSpot shares have recorded returns of +26.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

