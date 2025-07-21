Exploring Analyst Estimates for Honeywell International (HON) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to post quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $10.02 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales' to reach $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' of $4.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Industrial Automation sales' will likely reach $2.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Building Automation' at $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' will reach $12.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +159.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Industrial Automation sales- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions' should arrive at $250.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- UOP' will reach $678.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

Analysts expect 'Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- Advanced Materials' to come in at $991.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' reaching $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' should come in at $702.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Industrial Automation sales- Process Solutions' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Industrial Automation sales- Productivity Solutions and Services' will reach $275.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Honeywell International have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, HON carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

