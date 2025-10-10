Exploring Analyst Estimates for Home BancShares (HOMB) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home BancShares (HOMB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $270.43 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Home BancShares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 41.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-performing loans' stands at $85.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $20.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.23 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-performing assets' of $131.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $144.21 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $224.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $43.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $226.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $217.84 million.

Over the past month, Home BancShares shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

