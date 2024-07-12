Exploring Analyst Estimates for Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Home Bancorp (HBCP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating a decline of 19% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $31.9 million, representing a decrease of 5.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 67.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $3.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $28.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.31 million.



