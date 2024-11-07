Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hertz Global (HTZ) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 171.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hertz Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- International RAC' at $547.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC' will likely reach $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Americas RAC - Transaction days' should arrive at 34,106.61 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34,278 Days in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Americas RAC - Total RPD' should come in at $63.39. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.33 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Americas RAC - Average vehicles' will reach 456,293. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 467,916 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' to come in at $364.25. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $229 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'International RAC - Total RPD' of $59.34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.09.

Analysts predict that the 'International RAC- Average vehicles' will reach 125,174. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122,572 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' will reach $542.75. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $295.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International RAC - Transaction days' reaching 9,191.73 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,817 Days.



Over the past month, shares of Hertz Global have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, HTZ carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

