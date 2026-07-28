Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hershey (HSY) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey (HSY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.65 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hershey metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' of $370.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America' to reach $2.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should arrive at $213.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' at $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' to come in at $572.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $503.93 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' will likely reach $71.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.48 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment income (loss)- International' will reach $13.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.80 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- North America' should come in at $644.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $570.41 million.

Over the past month, shares of Hershey have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, HSY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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