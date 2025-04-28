Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hercules Capital (HTGC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $121.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hercules Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Fee Income' should arrive at $6.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total interest and dividend income' at $115.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $115.78 million.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' to reach $6.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.74 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' will likely reach $112.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112.82 million in the same quarter last year.



Hercules Capital



Over the past month, Hercules Capital shares have recorded returns of -7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HTGC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

