Exploring Analyst Estimates for Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Helen of Troy (HELE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating a decline of 55.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $418.83 million, representing a decline of 11.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Helen of Troy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Beauty & Wellness' of $210.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Home & Outdoor' at $208.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness' should come in at $12.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.15 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor' to reach $27.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Helen of Troy have experienced a change of +3.4% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HELE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

