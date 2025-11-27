Exploring Analyst Estimates for HealthEquity (HQY) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that HealthEquity (HQY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $319.96 million, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should arrive at $119.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Custodial' to come in at $156.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Interchange' will reach $42.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total HSA Assets' of $33.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.99 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total HSA investments' stands at $16.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'CDBs Accounts' to reach 7.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Accounts' reaching 17.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total HSA cash' at $17.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.39 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'HSAs Accounts' will likely reach 10.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.51 million.

Over the past month, HealthEquity shares have recorded returns of +11.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HQY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

