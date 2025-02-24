Exploring Analyst Estimates for HCI Group (HCI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that HCI Group (HCI) will announce quarterly loss of $2.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 185.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $163.88 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HCI Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income' will reach $14.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned' to reach $154.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 99.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.4%.



Over the past month, HCI Group shares have recorded returns of -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

