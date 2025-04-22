Exploring Analyst Estimates for HCA (HCA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare (HCA) to post quarterly earnings of $5.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $18.31 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HCA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' will likely reach $18,026.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17,666.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Equivalent Admissions' of 1.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 981.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Admissions' stands at 579.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 560.87 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Equivalent Patient Days' will reach 4.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.87 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Length of Stay' should arrive at 5. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of hospitals' will reach 191. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 188.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Inpatient Revenue per Admission' should come in at $19,580.02. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18,923 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Licensed Beds at End of Period' reaching 50,132. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49,724 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Patient Days' to come in at 2,817.09 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,781.6 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers' at 124. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 121 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, HCA shares have recorded returns of -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

