Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hasbro (HAS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Hasbro (HAS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating a decline of 37.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $872.98 million, representing a decline of 12.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hasbro metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' should come in at $19.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' should arrive at $413.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' at $459.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' stands at $337.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' of $124.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' reaching $185.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $247.10 million.

Over the past month, shares of Hasbro have returned +13.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, HAS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

