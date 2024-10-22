Exploring Analyst Estimates for Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Harley-Davidson (HOG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $970.25 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Harley-Davidson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing' should arrive at $9.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue' at $970.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories' stands at $161.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Live Wire' to reach $10.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales' will reach 40,144. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41,658.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total' reaching 32,922. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45,269.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA' will reach 7,818. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,847 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific' will reach 5,729. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,784 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total International Retail Sales (Excluding North America)' of 14,270. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,312.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'HDMC U.S. Motorcycle Shipments' should come in at 20,085. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30,167 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Cruiser' will likely reach 9,909. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,142 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Sport and Lightweight' to come in at 3,013. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,103 in the same quarter of the previous year.



